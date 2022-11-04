Home Events Kolkata

Immerse in some Sushi goodness at Princeton Club

The Princeton Club is currently hosting an exclusive Sushi and Dumpling festival

Sushi and Dumpling Festival at The Princeton Club

If you were to think of your favourite food item, does Sushi top the list? If you find yourself nodding in approval to this question, head out to The Princeton Club to indulge in an exclusive Sushi and Dumpling festival. The festival, on till tomorrow caters to health conscious connoisseurs as well looking for some gluten free goodness, as their dumplings are made of potato starch and wheat starch.

 

The culinary experience  with  Prawn Tempura Sushi -  a popular tasty Prawn tempura recipe, with a portion  of healthy sushi , or Avocado Sun dried tomato Sushi – a Sushi with the goodness of Avocado and Crystal  Corn Asparagus Dumplings and Crystal chicken  dumplings will surely  satiate your  quest for healthy food .  Pickled Veg Asparagus Roll will also make sure to leave you licking your lips. 

 

What: Sushi and Dumpling Festival

Where: The Princeton Club 

When: Up till November 6

Contact: + 91 98302  29313

