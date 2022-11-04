Immerse in some Sushi goodness at Princeton Club

If you were to think of your favourite food item, does Sushi top the list? If you find yourself nodding in approval to this question, head out to The Princeton Club to indulge in an exclusive Sushi and Dumpling festival. The festival, on till tomorrow caters to health conscious connoisseurs as well looking for some gluten free goodness, as their dumplings are made of potato starch and wheat starch.

The culinary experience with Prawn Tempura Sushi - a popular tasty Prawn tempura recipe, with a portion of healthy sushi , or Avocado Sun dried tomato Sushi – a Sushi with the goodness of Avocado and Crystal Corn Asparagus Dumplings and Crystal chicken dumplings will surely satiate your quest for healthy food . Pickled Veg Asparagus Roll will also make sure to leave you licking your lips.

What: Sushi and Dumpling Festival

Where: The Princeton Club

When: Up till November 6

Contact: + 91 98302 29313