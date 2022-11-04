Refurbish your home with artefacts from furniture expo at Kolkata Ice Skating Rink

Kolkata Ice Skating Rink is curating a special furniture fair replete with a wide range of bedroom sets, dining sets, sofa sets, pull out beds, multi units, outdoor furniture and more for you to choose from. So if you are looking to replace an old piece of furniture, or give a corner of your home a new look this is where you should head out to.

What: Furniture Expo

Where: Kolkata Ice Skating Rink

When: November 4th - 14th ( 11 am onwards)

Contact: 033 2235 1478