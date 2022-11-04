Refurbish your home with artefacts from furniture expo at Kolkata Ice Skating Rink
Explore a wide range of bedroom sets, dining sets, sofa sets, pull out beds, multi units, outdoor furniture and more
Raima Ganguly Published : 04th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 04th November 2022 12:00 AM
Kolkata Ice Skating Rink is curating a special furniture fair replete with a wide range of bedroom sets, dining sets, sofa sets, pull out beds, multi units, outdoor furniture and more for you to choose from. So if you are looking to replace an old piece of furniture, or give a corner of your home a new look this is where you should head out to.
What: Furniture Expo
Where: Kolkata Ice Skating Rink
When: November 4th - 14th ( 11 am onwards)
Contact: 033 2235 1478