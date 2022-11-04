The Russian House in Kolkata to celebrate 180 years of artist Vasily Vereschagin

The Russian House in Kolkata at Gorky Sadan will be hosting an art exhibition dedicated to the 180th birth anniversary of Russian painter Vasily Vereschagin. The exhibition will consist of reproduced prints of his masterpieces along with artworks of Indian artists

What: Celebrating 180 years Vasily Vereschagin

Where: The Russian House, Gorky Sadan

When: November 4 (5 pm onwards)

Contact: 033 2283 2742