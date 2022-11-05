Elahe Kolkata to display stellar collections of 5 gen-next designers

Kickstart next week on a fashionable note as multi designer store Elahe is prepping up to put up an exclusive exhibition of premium clothing from five new, path breaking designers. Titled GenNext- On the Road, the designer wear to be put on display on Monday and Tuesday are from houses that carved a niche at Lakme Fashion week this year, namely Aseem Kapoor, RE-, Somya Goyal, Stoique and Til.

The Hyderabad based opulent designer store opened its doors in Kolkata's posh locality Ritchie Road back in 2019, and has since been catering to fashionistas looking to put a luxurious foot forward. Fill your shopping carts to the brim with everything that catches your eye and mind, before the limited stocks run out from Elahe Kolkata.

What: GenNext- On the Road

Where: Elahe Kolkata

When: November 7th - 8th

Contact: Instagram - @elaheofficial