Sapphire's INTERFACE brings east India’s first International Dance Biennial

Choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty's Sapphire brings the first International Dance Biennial of eastern India called INTERFACE in its 9th edition in Delhi and Kolkata with eminent dancers like Padmashri Geeta Chandran and Natyavrikshya Dance Collective, Santosh Nair & Sadhya Unit of Performing Arts and Ask Dance Company from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This year too, INTERFACE 2022 promises to be a rich melting pot of artists and artistic disciplines from across the world. Besides artists from Malaysia and India in the fields of dance and music there is a gamut of interesting shows, workshops, panels, and seminars.

INTERFACE, the INTERnational festival of alternative and contemporary expressions curates and showcases dance performances by global artistes with an emphasis on Asia.

Main Performances:

November 8, Purbashree Auditorium, EZCC, Salt Lake, 6.30 pm

November 9, Purbashree Auditorium, EZCC 6.30 pm

Allied events: November 9, AllianceFrancaise Auditorium, Park Mansion, Part St, 2-4.30 pm

Film screening and discussion