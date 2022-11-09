Home Events Kolkata

Effin’ good beer offer to enjoy India-England T20 Semi Finals

To make the match-watching even more happening, Effingut has a special drunch to offer.

author_img Dharitri Ganguly Published :  09th November 2022 08:58 PM   |   Published :   |  09th November 2022 08:58 PM
Ready to smash the Brits? Fasten your seatbelts for the T20 World Cup Semi-final match between India vs England. To make the match-watching even more happening, Effingut has a special drunch to offer. Bring your gang and pay just Rs 1199 for all the beer that you chug. Along with that you have great dishes to pair up.

What: Drunch Special: India vs England 

Where: Effingut, Park Street

When: November 10, 2-5 pm

