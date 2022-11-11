A series of events celebrating actor Soumitra Chatterjee to start from November 12

It’s been two years since we lost the legendary thespian and polymath Soumitra Chattopadhyay, and to commemorate his legacy The Soumitra and Deepa Chatterjee Foundation in collaboration with Shyambazar Mukhomukhi has lined up a series of events such as conversations, exhibitions and a play.

What: Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee

Where: Academy of Fine Arts

When: November 12- 16

Contact: +91 94330 63154