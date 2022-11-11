A series of events celebrating actor Soumitra Chatterjee to start from November 12
The events are being organised by The Soumitra and Deepa Chatterjee Foundation in collaboration with Shyambazar Mukhomukhi
| Published : | 11th November 2022 12:00 AM
It’s been two years since we lost the legendary thespian and polymath Soumitra Chattopadhyay, and to commemorate his legacy The Soumitra and Deepa Chatterjee Foundation in collaboration with Shyambazar Mukhomukhi has lined up a series of events such as conversations, exhibitions and a play.
What: Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee
Where: Academy of Fine Arts
When: November 12- 16
Contact: +91 94330 63154