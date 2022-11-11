Bengal International Jewellery Show to take place at Milan Mela Complex 

The wedding season is knocking on the door and it’s time to update your jewellery chests with some latest designs of the season. Bengal International Jewellery Show 2022 due to be held at Milan Mela Complex will be a three day affair showcasing handcrafted jewellery from revered shops, and make you feel spoiled for choice.

What: Bengal International Jewellery Show 2022

Where: Milan Mela Complex

When: Up till November 14 ( 10am onwards)

Contact: Instagram- @giagrams