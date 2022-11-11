Birla Academy of Art and Culture to host an open air exhibition of sculptures 

Birla Academy of Art and Culture is known for curating some of the most top-notch exhibitions in the city, and this season they have come up with an open-air exhibition of sculptures titled Shifting Horizons. Due to be held at the lawns of the venue, the display will feature works of over 40 artists.

What: Shifting Horizons

Where: Birla Academy of Art and Culture

When: Up till December 3

Contact: Instagram- @birlaacademy