Birla Academy of Art and Culture to host an open air exhibition of sculptures
Due to be held at the lawns of the venue, the display will feature works of over 40 artists
Raima Ganguly Published : 11th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 11th November 2022 12:00 AM
Birla Academy of Art and Culture is known for curating some of the most top-notch exhibitions in the city, and this season they have come up with an open-air exhibition of sculptures titled Shifting Horizons. Due to be held at the lawns of the venue, the display will feature works of over 40 artists.
What: Shifting Horizons
Where: Birla Academy of Art and Culture
When: Up till December 3
Contact: Instagram- @birlaacademy