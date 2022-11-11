Jael Silliman's artworks are on display at Tribe Cafe 

Tribe Café at Golpark has decked up in the colours of artwork painted by Jael Silliman, a tenured professor, an author and an artist. Over the last four years she has started to paint on topics like gender equality that merges with natural aspects. Witness a wonderful amalgamation of women and trees embracing their growth.

What: Art Exhibition by Jael Silliman

Where: Tribe Cafe Golpark

When: Up till November 30

Contact: +91 70441 59121