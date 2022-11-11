Jael Silliman's artworks are on display at Tribe Cafe
Over the last four years she has started to paint on topics like gender equality that merges with natural aspects
Tribe Café at Golpark has decked up in the colours of artwork painted by Jael Silliman, a tenured professor, an author and an artist. Over the last four years she has started to paint on topics like gender equality that merges with natural aspects. Witness a wonderful amalgamation of women and trees embracing their growth.
What: Art Exhibition by Jael Silliman
Where: Tribe Cafe Golpark
When: Up till November 30
Contact: +91 70441 59121