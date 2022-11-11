Home Events Kolkata

Jael Silliman's artworks are on display at Tribe Cafe 

Over the last four years she has started to paint on topics like gender equality that merges with natural aspects

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  11th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  11th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-11_10-14-37-251

Jael Siliman

Tribe Café at Golpark has decked up in the colours of artwork painted by Jael Silliman, a tenured professor, an author and an artist. Over the last four years she has started to paint on topics like gender equality that merges with natural aspects. Witness a wonderful amalgamation of women and trees embracing their growth.

 

What: Art Exhibition by Jael Silliman

Where: Tribe Cafe Golpark 

When: Up till November 30

Contact: +91 70441 59121

TAGS
Jael Siliman

Comments