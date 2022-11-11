Mandala Music Festival is back at Eco Park with its fifth edition
The premium outdoor music and arts festival will be live for over 11 hours
Raima Ganguly Published : 11th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 11th November 2022 12:00 AM
Mandala Music Festival is back with its 5th edition at Café Ekante, Eco Park. The premium outdoor music and arts festival will be live for over 11 hours and showcase a unique blend of music from over 20+ artists covering genres like electronic, techno, house, hip-hop and DnB.
What: Mandala Music Festival
Where: Cafe Ekante, Eco Park
When: November 13 ( 2pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in