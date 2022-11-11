Home Events Kolkata

Mandala Music Festival is back at Eco Park with its fifth edition 

The premium outdoor music and arts festival will be live for over 11 hours

Mandala Music Festival is back with its 5th edition at Café Ekante, Eco Park. The premium outdoor music and arts festival will be live for over 11 hours and showcase a unique blend of music from over 20+ artists covering genres like electronic, techno, house, hip-hop and DnB.

 

What: Mandala Music Festival 

Where: Cafe Ekante, Eco Park 

When: November 13 ( 2pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in

