Musician Iman Chakraborty to go live at Hard Rock Cafe 

National Award winning musician Iman Chakraborty will be going live at Hard Rock Café this weekend, so gear up for some classic musical soiree paired up with Hard Rock’s new flavourful menu and signature cocktails. Tag along your family and friends for a memorable evening.

What: Iman Chakraborty Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: November 13 (9pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in