Vir Das to take you on a laughter riot at Kala Mandir 

Vir Das is hailed as one of the most popular stand- up comedians in India and we can’t keep calm because he will be in the city to get you rolling on the floors laughing out loud. His brand new show The Wanted Tour brings him to the city today, so gear up for a laughter riot.

What: Vir Das- The Wanted Tour

Where: Kala Mandir

When: November 11 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow