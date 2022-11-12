Get happily high with Country Roads’s Happy Hour menu

Country Roads Micro Brewery And Restaurant, one of the finest in the town, is all set to introduce their newly-launched Happy Hour menu to their patrons. Here’s what the customers enjoy for Happy Hours: A glass of craft beer at Re 1 with any food, unlimited craft beer at Rs 999 for 120 mins and unlimited Indian Made Foreign Liquor with one starter at Rs 1199 for 120 mins.

Along with these exciting offerings on drinks, one can also pair them up with the lip smacking Indian, Chinese and Continental delicacies like Gondhoraj Mahi Tikka, Delta of Ganges, Chicken Tex Mex and many more.

What: Happy Hours

Where: Country Roads Micro Brewery And Restaurant, Newtown

When: Monday-Thursday, Noon to 5 pm

Phone number: 8585009594

Meal for 2: Rs 1500