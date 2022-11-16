Hard Rock Cafe to pay tribute to Bryan Adams ft. The Grooverz

Jam to the iconic tracks of legendary Pop idol Bryan Adams performed live by the Grooverz at Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata. Enjoy the scrumptious delicacies from the all new menu such as Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Local Legendary Burger, Surf & Turf Burger, Mezze Platter, Spicy Chicken Drumstick, Corn Malai Tikka, Fiesta Platter, and many other dishes. Pair the delicacies with their specialty cocktails, such as the Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Classic Caribbean Mojito, Blackberry Sparkling and others.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Mansion, 57-A, Park St, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

When: Thursday, November 17

Time: 9 pm onwards

For reservation, call: +91 9766338178

Entre free