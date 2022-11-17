It's all about food at Khana E Kidderpore
If you're a food connoisseur, this event is curated just for you.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 17th November 2022 05:33 PM | Published : | 17th November 2022 05:33 PM
A heritage food fest, Khana E Kidderpore, organised by the Government Girls' General Degree College, Ekbalpur, is literally everything about food. Just not gathering knowledge from food talks to tasting lip smacking delicacies at the food stalls, the event also has cooking and food photography competitions, cultural programmes, showcasing of food magazines and much more. If you're a food connoisseur, this event is curated just for you.
What: Khana E Kidderpore, a heritage food fest
When: November 22
Contact: 7001560610/8585859971