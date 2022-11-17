Home Events Kolkata

It's all about food at Khana E Kidderpore

If you're a food connoisseur, this event is curated just for you.

A heritage food fest, Khana E Kidderpore, organised by the Government Girls' General Degree College, Ekbalpur, is literally everything about food. Just not gathering knowledge from food talks to tasting lip smacking delicacies at the food stalls, the event also has cooking and food photography competitions, cultural programmes, showcasing of food magazines and much more. If you're a food connoisseur, this event is curated just for you.

What: Khana E Kidderpore, a heritage food fest

When: November 22

Contact: 7001560610/8585859971

