Armaan Mallik to city peeps on a magical music tour

The dapper singer will be in town at Westside Pavillion as a part of his Next 2 You India Tour

Raima Ganguly Published :  18th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  18th November 2022 12:00 AM
Armaan Mallik

The heartthrob Armaan Malik, takes listeners on a melodious and romantic journey with each of his tunes. The dapper singer will be in town at Westside Pavillion as a part of his Next 2 You India Tour to belt out some chart topping hits. Gear up for a memorable soiree

 

What: Armaan Mallik Live

Where: Westside Pavillion

When: November 20 ( 8pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in

Armaan Mallik

