Armaan Mallik to city peeps on a magical music tour
The dapper singer will be in town at Westside Pavillion as a part of his Next 2 You India Tour
Raima Ganguly Published : 18th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 18th November 2022 12:00 AM
The heartthrob Armaan Malik, takes listeners on a melodious and romantic journey with each of his tunes. The dapper singer will be in town at Westside Pavillion as a part of his Next 2 You India Tour to belt out some chart topping hits. Gear up for a memorable soiree
What: Armaan Mallik Live
Where: Westside Pavillion
When: November 20 ( 8pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in