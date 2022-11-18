Armaan Mallik to city peeps on a magical music tour

The heartthrob Armaan Malik, takes listeners on a melodious and romantic journey with each of his tunes. The dapper singer will be in town at Westside Pavillion as a part of his Next 2 You India Tour to belt out some chart topping hits. Gear up for a memorable soiree

What: Armaan Mallik Live

Where: Westside Pavillion

When: November 20 ( 8pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in