Immerse in coffee art by Partha Mukherjee at Tribe Cafe Salt Lake 

Coffee isn’t only everyone’s favourite beverage but can also double up as the go-to medium to some artists. Tribe Café’s Salt Lake outlet is curating one such exhibition of art work by Partha Mukherjee, where a range of pictures painted with coffee will be put up on display.

What: Coffee Art by Partha Mukherjee

Where: Tribe Cafe Salt Lake

When: Up till November 30

Contact: Instagram - @tribekolkata