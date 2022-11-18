Immerse in coffee art by Partha Mukherjee at Tribe Cafe Salt Lake
A range of pictures painted with coffee will be put up on display
Coffee isn’t only everyone’s favourite beverage but can also double up as the go-to medium to some artists. Tribe Café’s Salt Lake outlet is curating one such exhibition of art work by Partha Mukherjee, where a range of pictures painted with coffee will be put up on display.
What: Coffee Art by Partha Mukherjee
Where: Tribe Cafe Salt Lake
When: Up till November 30
Contact: Instagram - @tribekolkata