Home Events Kolkata

Immerse in coffee art by Partha Mukherjee at Tribe Cafe Salt Lake 

A range of pictures painted with coffee will be put up on display

Raima Ganguly Published :  18th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  18th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-18_01-21-02-304

Coffee Art by Partha Mukherjee

Coffee isn’t only everyone’s favourite beverage but can also double up as the go-to medium to some artists. Tribe Café’s Salt Lake outlet is curating one such exhibition of art work by Partha Mukherjee, where a range of pictures painted with coffee will be put up on display.

 

What: Coffee Art by Partha Mukherjee 

Where: Tribe Cafe Salt Lake 

When: Up till November 30 

Contact: Instagram - @tribekolkata

TAGS
coffee Tribe Cafe Coffee Art Partha Mukherjee

Comments