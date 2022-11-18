Indulge in ornate South Indian jewellery at Art Karat Jewellery Show
This premium exhibition is sure to make your jaws drop with its exquisite collection
Raima Ganguly Published : 18th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 18th November 2022 12:00 AM
The Oberoi Grand is all set to get sparkly with an exclusive jewellery show named Art Karat Jewellery Show. Particularly a display of ornate fusion South Indian Jewellery, this premium exhibition is sure to make your jaws drop with its exquisite collection.
What: Art Karat Jewellery Show
Where: The Oberoi Grand
When: November 18- 19 (11am onwards)