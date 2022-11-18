Home Events Kolkata

Indulge in ornate South Indian jewellery at Art Karat Jewellery Show 

This premium exhibition is sure to make your jaws drop with its exquisite collection

Raima Ganguly Published :  18th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  18th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-18_01-18-53-912

Reference Image

The Oberoi Grand is all set to get sparkly with an exclusive jewellery show named Art Karat Jewellery Show. Particularly a display of ornate fusion South Indian Jewellery, this premium exhibition is sure to make your jaws drop with its exquisite collection.

 

What: Art Karat Jewellery Show 

Where: The Oberoi Grand

When: November 18- 19 (11am onwards)

TAGS
South India temple jewellery

Comments