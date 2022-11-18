Home Events Kolkata

Jay Sean to go live at PPT

The musician will be in town for the first time

Raima Ganguly Published :  18th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  18th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-18_01-20-46-943

Jay Sean

Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, better known as Jay Sean is popular amongst party peeps for his viral collaborations with international stars. The musician will be in town for the first time at PPT- Perfect Place in Town to take enthusiasts on an unforgettable musical ride.

 

What: Jay Sean Live

Where: PPT- Perfect Place in Town

When: November 18 (6pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in

TAGS
Jay Sean

Comments