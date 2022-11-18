Jay Sean to go live at PPT
The musician will be in town for the first time
Raima Ganguly Published : 18th November 2022
Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, better known as Jay Sean is popular amongst party peeps for his viral collaborations with international stars. The musician will be in town for the first time at PPT- Perfect Place in Town to take enthusiasts on an unforgettable musical ride.
What: Jay Sean Live
Where: PPT- Perfect Place in Town
When: November 18 (6pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in