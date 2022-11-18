The Haat is back at Ice Skating Rink with its winter edition
Choose from designer wear, bridal wear, sarees, tunics, home décor and more
Raima Ganguly Published : 18th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 18th November 2022 12:00 AM
The Haat is back at Ice Skating Rink with its Wedding and Winter collections to enthrall shopping enthusiasts with its eye-catching collections. Choose from designer wear, bridal wear, sarees, tunics, home décor and more and shop till you drop
What: The Haat
Where: Ice Skating Rink
When: November 18 (11am onwards)
Contact: +91 98368 42726