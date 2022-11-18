Home Events Kolkata

The Haat is back at Ice Skating Rink with its winter edition 

Choose from designer wear, bridal wear, sarees, tunics, home décor and more 

Raima Ganguly Published :  18th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  18th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-18_01-19-22-543

Reference Image

The Haat is back at Ice Skating Rink with its Wedding and Winter collections to enthrall shopping enthusiasts with its eye-catching collections. Choose from designer wear, bridal wear, sarees, tunics, home décor and more and shop till you drop

 

What: The Haat

Where: Ice Skating Rink 

When: November 18 (11am onwards)

Contact: +91 98368 42726

 

TAGS
Wedding winter Ice Skating Rink The Haat

Comments