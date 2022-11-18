The Westin has curated a seafood buffet titled Treasure of Diamond Harbour
It will be available every weekend at Seasonal Taste
Diamond Harbour reminds us of ship docks and ports that often happen to be the gateway for some fresh seafood from the Bay of Bengal. Keeping in mind the evergreen relationship between Bengalis and authentic seafood, The Westin has curated a seafood buffet titled Treasure of Diamond Harbour, available every weekend at Seasonal Taste
What: Treasure of Diamond Harbour
Where: Seasonal Taste, The Westin
When: Up till November 27
Contact: +91 98817 14902