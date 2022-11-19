SteppinOut Night Market -The Jungle Edit 2.0 is back in Kolkata

The Jungle Edit 2.0, the second edition of the night market organised by Swiggy SteppinOut, India’s leading delivery platform is back in the City of Joy. Apart from being the most loved shopping festival, the night market has always been a crowd-pleaser with its host of attractions. The Jungle Edit 2.0 is all set to be an eventful day with myriad attractions giving it a vibe like the Jungle! This year for the second time the event will host the yummiest restaurants from across the town such as Tipsy Tiger, Lord of the Drinks, Charmoso, Krazy for Waffle, and many more. If you want to give your closet a makeover or if you are simply a shopaholic make sure to drop in and get a chance to shop from the most wanted brands. Also, there will be non-stop entertainment by singers like Kanishk Arora, Adil Khan, and others, along with a free-flowing bar all night long to keep your spirits high.

The night market will also host the prestigious Awards Ceremony ‘Jewel of Bengal’ organised by IIHM and SteppinOut on the 19th.

What: SteppinOut Night Market-Jungle Edit 2.0

Where: Hyatt Regency, Kolkata

When: November 19-20, noon onwards

Tickets can be booked through BookMyShow