CIMA Art Mela 2022 is back after three years

The art mela will display a vast range of affordable painting collection 

Raima Ganguly Published :  25th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th November 2022 12:00 AM
CIMA Art Gallery is back with the largest art fair in India with a vast range of affordable collection. The event titled CIMA Art Mela 2022 is back after a three year hiatus and will take place over the weekend. Artworks of sixty renowned and award winning artists from across India.

 

What: CIMA Art Mela 2022

Where: CIMA Art Gallery

When: November 25 (11am onwards)

Contact: cimaartindia.com

