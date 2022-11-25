CIMA Art Mela 2022 is back after three years

CIMA Art Gallery is back with the largest art fair in India with a vast range of affordable collection. The event titled CIMA Art Mela 2022 is back after a three year hiatus and will take place over the weekend. Artworks of sixty renowned and award winning artists from across India.

What: CIMA Art Mela 2022

Where: CIMA Art Gallery

When: November 25 (11am onwards)

Contact: cimaartindia.com