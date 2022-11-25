CIMA Art Mela 2022 is back after three years
The art mela will display a vast range of affordable painting collection
Raima Ganguly Published : 25th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 25th November 2022 12:00 AM
CIMA Art Gallery is back with the largest art fair in India with a vast range of affordable collection. The event titled CIMA Art Mela 2022 is back after a three year hiatus and will take place over the weekend. Artworks of sixty renowned and award winning artists from across India.
What: CIMA Art Mela 2022
Where: CIMA Art Gallery
When: November 25 (11am onwards)
Contact: cimaartindia.com