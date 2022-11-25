DJ Ace Ventura to take charge of the console at Club Fenicia
Immerse in a wave of progressive and psytrance music
Raima Ganguly Published : 25th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 25th November 2022 12:00 AM
If you are a big fan of progressive and psytrance music there’s good news for you as Ace Ventura will be rocking the dance floors at Club Fenicia tomorrow. He will be in the city as a part of his tour that is sending him across the world
What: DJ Ace Ventura live
Where: Club Fenicia
When: November 26 (7pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in