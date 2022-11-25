Home Events Kolkata

DJ Ace Ventura to take charge of the console at Club Fenicia 

Immerse in a wave of progressive and psytrance music 

DJ Ace Ventura

If you are a big fan of progressive and psytrance music there’s good news for you as Ace Ventura will be rocking the dance floors at Club Fenicia tomorrow. He will be in the city as a part of his tour that is sending him across the world

 

What: DJ Ace Ventura live

Where: Club Fenicia

When: November 26 (7pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in

