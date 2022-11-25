Home Events Kolkata

Participate in the Vintage Car Rally set to take place this Sunday

The event will be followed by a scrumptious buffet lunch and live music

Raima Ganguly Published :  25th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-25_09-17-40-719

Reference Image

Do you have a thing for everything vintage? Witness a nostalgic rally of vintage cars set to take off from Club De Golf this Sunday. Take things a notch higher by engaging in informative conversations with the owners, a scrumptious Sunday buffet and live music.

 

What: Vintage Car Rally

Where: Club De Golf

When: November 27 (11 am onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in

TAGS
Vintage Car Rally

Comments