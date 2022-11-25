Participate in the Vintage Car Rally set to take place this Sunday
The event will be followed by a scrumptious buffet lunch and live music
Raima Ganguly | 25th November 2022
Do you have a thing for everything vintage? Witness a nostalgic rally of vintage cars set to take off from Club De Golf this Sunday. Take things a notch higher by engaging in informative conversations with the owners, a scrumptious Sunday buffet and live music.
What: Vintage Car Rally
Where: Club De Golf
When: November 27 (11 am onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in