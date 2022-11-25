Watch Kenny Sebastian Live at Kala Mandir
The comedian will enact his sixth comedy special Professor of Tomfoolery
Raima Ganguly Published : 25th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Kenny Sebastian is back with his sixth comedy special titled Professor of Tomfoolery. This is your chance to catch him live as he pours his heart out, breaks down his family comedically and leaves with an eighty-minute laughing riot
What: Kenny Sebastian Live
Where: Kala Mandir
When: November 27 (7pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in