Watch Kenny Sebastian Live at Kala Mandir 

The comedian will enact his sixth comedy special Professor of Tomfoolery

Raima Ganguly Published :  25th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-25_09-18-04-241

Kenny Sebastian

Kenny Sebastian is back with his sixth comedy special titled Professor of Tomfoolery. This is your chance to catch him live as he pours his heart out, breaks down his family comedically and leaves with an eighty-minute laughing riot

 

What: Kenny Sebastian Live

Where: Kala Mandir

When: November 27 (7pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in

TAGS
Comedian Kenny Sebastian

