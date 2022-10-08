Home Events Kolkata

From Louis Vuitton to Gucci, check out your favourite labels at The Atrium's pre-Diwali exhibition

Check out authentic fashion items from globally renowned labels

Sharmistha Ghosal Published :  08th October 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  08th October 2022 12:00 AM
5ca4374a9901a90401acac7d_1554265930218

5ca4374a9901a90401acac7d_1554265930218

Ahead of Diwali get ready for some binge shopping at the Western multi-designer store The Atrium which will display a rich range of fashion items from global labels like Gucci, Fendi, Givenchy, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Versace and Dior among others for the special two-day exhibition.

When: October 11 and 12, 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: The Atrium, Uniworth Centre, 70A, Shakespeare Sarani.

TAGS
thedesignerlabels designerlabels Deepika Louis Vuitton

Comments