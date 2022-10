Diwali is just around the corner and it calls for some serious shopping spree. Gifts, clothes, home décor and accessories- find all your festive cravings under one roof at Calcutta Ice Skating Rink as they are set to host their exclusive Diwali Bazaar.

What: Diwali Bazaar

Where: Calcutta Ice Skating Rink

When: October 14th - 16th