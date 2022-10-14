Home Events Kolkata

Comedian Azeem Banatwalla to go live from Hard Rock Cafe 

Azeem will take you through the perils of post pandemic socialisation, and internet stupidity

Picsart_22-10-14_08-24-28-080

Azeem Banatwalla

Azeem Banatwalla claims to be a major comedian and a minor celebrity in India, one of which holds true. For his performance at Hard Rock Café coming Wednesday, Azeem will take you through the perils of post pandemic socialisation, and internet stupidity which according to him is the real pandemic in India.

 

What: Azeem Banatwalla live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe 

When: October 19th (8 pm onwards)

