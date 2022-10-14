Home Events Kolkata

The Hyatt Regency is all set to host an exhibition titled Expressions of Experience 

Artist Shuvaprasanna's works will be put on display

author_img   |   Published :   |  14th October 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-10-14_08-23-04-446

Reference Image

Art connoisseurs have special news as The Hyatt Regency is all set to host an exhibition titled Expressions of Experience. A visual journey of a series of original paintings done on postcards, canvas and famous Bengal shora by renowned artist Shhuvaprasanna, conceptualised by Uma Mitra will be put up on display, followed by a musical performance by the duo Sourendro- Soumyajit to commemorate the inauguration.

 

What: Expressions of Experience 

Where: Hyatt Regency Kolkata 

When: Up till October 23 

TAGS
Art exhibition Shuvaprasanna

Comments