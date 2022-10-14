Art connoisseurs have special news as The Hyatt Regency is all set to host an exhibition titled Expressions of Experience. A visual journey of a series of original paintings done on postcards, canvas and famous Bengal shora by renowned artist Shhuvaprasanna, conceptualised by Uma Mitra will be put up on display, followed by a musical performance by the duo Sourendro- Soumyajit to commemorate the inauguration.

What: Expressions of Experience

Where: Hyatt Regency Kolkata

When: Up till October 23