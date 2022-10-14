Usher in Autumn with a seasonal brunch at Capella Skybar

Kickstart autumn with a seasonal brunch buffet at the luxe address Capella Skybar. Due to be held every Sunday up till the end of this month, this brunch menu consists of unlimited drinks specially curated to keep up with the seasonal palate along with unlimited drinks and a family brunch option.

What: Autumn Brunch Buffet

Where: AltAir Capella

When: October 14th onwards (Every Sunday)