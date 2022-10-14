Home Events Kolkata

Thespian Chandan Sen to recreate Utpal Dutt's play Dilli Chalo at The Academy of Fine Arts 

The performance will be put up by Chandan Sen's theatre group Natyaanan

author_img   |   Published :   |  14th October 2022 12:00 AM
Chandan Sen’s Natyaanan is undoubtedly one of the leading theatre groups of the city, and to celebrate the 75th year of Indian independence, they have adapted stalwart Utpal Dutt’s play Dilli Chalo. The performance will take place at The Academy of Fine Arts auditorium.

What: Dilli Chalo

Where: The Academy of Fine Arts

When: October 20 (6:30pm onwards)

 

