Thespian Chandan Sen to recreate Utpal Dutt's play Dilli Chalo at The Academy of Fine Arts
The performance will be put up by Chandan Sen's theatre group Natyaanan
| Published : | 14th October 2022 12:00 AM
Chandan Sen’s Natyaanan is undoubtedly one of the leading theatre groups of the city, and to celebrate the 75th year of Indian independence, they have adapted stalwart Utpal Dutt’s play Dilli Chalo. The performance will take place at The Academy of Fine Arts auditorium.
What: Dilli Chalo
Where: The Academy of Fine Arts
When: October 20 (6:30pm onwards)