Have a nostalgic night at Hard Rock Cafe with Cactus Live

One of Kolkata’s most popular music ensembles Cactus is about to perform at The Hard Rock Café Kolkata tomorrow evening. Make your Sunday a memorable one before another week long toil yet again, and enjoy the night away by indulging in some delectable snacks and heady concoctions while immersing in true nostalgia. Enjoy scrumptious delicacies such as Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Surf & Turf Burger, Mezze Platter, Spicy Chicken Drumstick and so on. Wash the spices down with specialty cocktails such as Classic Caribbean Mojito, Blackberry Sparkling Sangria, Passion Fruit Mai Tai, and Rhythm & Rose Mule to name a few.

What: Cactus Live

Where: Hard Rock Café Kolkata

When: October 16th (8:30 pm onwards)

Price for Ticket: Rs. 750 onwards

Contact: +91 97663 38178; For tickets- BookMyShow and insider.in