Rosikata presents their fourth production the Island

Director Avignan Bhattacharya, an alumnus of theatre groups Nandikar and Fourth Bell Theatres, has written and directed The Island keeping in mind the ideological differences that group theatres went through. It is about a theatre group who survive a chartered plane crash somewhere in the Amazon Rainforest. How they survive there, the strain in relationships between a student, the teacher and a group of other students is how the plot unwraps. The Island, a satire, throws light upon the loopholes of group theatre and why the format didn’t work out. The play will see actors Avignan, Kunal, Rima, Samriddhi, Surajit, Suvajit, Purushottam, Arnav and Sourav.