Actor Rishav Basu to be back on stage with Rosikata’s Jyanto Hamlet 

The eighth staging of Rosikata group’s second production Jyanto Hamlet, an adaptation of Richard James’ I Am Hamlet, is a satire that sees a theatre director sitting, when a boy approaches and wants to audition for Hamlet. As the audition progresses, the director realises that there are some similarities between Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark and the actor. While at first, the director feels that the actor has no interest in Shakespeare or the play, only to realise that the latter was born to play the role of Hamlet. How the former figures out who the guy is and what happens next forms the crux of the play. Actor Rishav Basu will play the protagonist.



When: October 22, 7.30 pm

Where: Gyan Manch

Tickets available at: www.boshow.in



