Singer Koushik Chakraborty to take you to a nostalgic trip to Kolkata

Singer Koushik Chakraborty, with his students and his band Prithibi are all set to enthral audience with their musical presentation that will have songs depicting the good, old charm of Kolkata, the nostalgia and all the love we hold for the city. The evening will also see a short play by Koushik, and an independent theatre artiste Aniruddha Chattopadhyay, along with two of the former's students Arindam Chattopadhyay and Avra Chakraborty, a solo music recital by Koushik and by eminent classical singer Sumit Mishra.



What: Parijayi Pakhider Gaan Ebong Koushik

Where: Triguna Sen Auditorium, Jadavpur University

When: October 22, 5 pm onwards.

Call 9830534684 to book your tickets

