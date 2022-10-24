Take a gastronomic tour to Bihar with Champaran Mutton & more

To celebrate the savoury taste and rustic flavours from Bihar, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has sourced the exquisite recipe of Champaran Mutton from the hidden corners of Bihar for the foodies of the City of Joy. This festival is on-going at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Seasonal Taste. Champaran Mutton, a speciality from the Bihari cuisine, is named after the Champaran district that is usually prepared in matkas (earthen pots) and has a strong aroma of mustard oil and garlic. The Festival will also showcase other dishes such as Ahuna Mutton, Litti-Chokha, Parathas, and the famous Patna Pani Puri to delve into. To round off the meal, guests can also choose from a wide range of desserts which would showcase delicious treasures from the little corners of Bihar.

What: Champaran Meat Festival

Where: Seasonal Taste, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

When: Till October 31, 7-11 pm

Price: Rs 1899 onwards

For reservations: +91 97489 37788