Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate Halloween with DJ Enzed at Hard Rock Cafe

Pair it up with scrumptious food and drinks

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  28th October 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  28th October 2022 12:00 AM
1666938642131

DJ Enzed

Halloween has picked up well in this part of the world over the past few years, and to celebrate the spooky season Hard Rock café has arranged for an exclusive party to ring it in early. Head out to the bistro for a wild night as DJ Enzed goes live from the console.

What: DJ Enzed

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: October 29 (9 pm onwards)

Contact: BookMyShow

TAGS
Hard rock Cafe Halloween

Comments