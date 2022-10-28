Celebrate Halloween with DJ Enzed at Hard Rock Cafe
Pair it up with scrumptious food and drinks
Raima Ganguly Published : 28th October 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 28th October 2022 12:00 AM
Halloween has picked up well in this part of the world over the past few years, and to celebrate the spooky season Hard Rock café has arranged for an exclusive party to ring it in early. Head out to the bistro for a wild night as DJ Enzed goes live from the console.
What: DJ Enzed
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
When: October 29 (9 pm onwards)
Contact: BookMyShow