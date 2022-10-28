Celebrate the lingering essence of festivities at Effingut Kolkata
The popular destination will also be putting out ten per cent off on the total bill for people who are decked in complete Indian wear
Raima Ganguly Published : 28th October 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 28th October 2022 12:00 AM
Celebrate festivities with a scrumptious menu even if the festivals are over. Effingut at Park Street will keep the positive vibe alive by extending their Diwali offers up till November. The popular destination will also be putting out ten per cent off on the total bill for people who are decked in complete Indian wear.
What: Diwali Offers
Where: Effingut Kolkata
When: Up till November 12
Contact: Instagram: @effingutkolkata