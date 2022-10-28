Comedian Devesh Dixit to go live from TopCat CCU
Raima Ganguly | 28th October 2022
Post Diwali blues are at its peak and some quality stand-up comedy might do the trick to cheer you up. Head out to TopCat CCU this Saturday to watch funnyman Devesh Dixit go live with his brand new stand-up comedy solo Gem of a Person.
What: Gem of a Person by Devesh Dixit
Where: TopCat CCU
When: October 29 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow