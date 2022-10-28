Home Events Kolkata

Grab Halloween bites at Traffic Gastropub

The hub will also be offering thrilling experiences to their connoisseurs with haunts, scares, tricks and treats

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  28th October 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  28th October 2022 12:00 AM
1666938642063

Halloween special cocktail at Traffic Gastropub

Usher in Halloween a few days ahead of the main festival with an exclusive menu curated by Traffic Gastropub. The hub will also be offering thrilling experiences to their connoisseurs with haunts, scares, tricks and treats.

What: Halloween Special Menu

Where: Traffic Gastropub

When: Up till October 31 (Noon Onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @traffickolkata

TAGS
Traffic Gastropub Halloween

Comments