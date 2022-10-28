Home Events Kolkata

Have a groovy, horror-fic evening at Octa

Along with the party, the diner has a range of delicacies on offer that includes a range of starters, main course and desserts, available in both veg and non-veg options.

author_img Dharitri Ganguly Published :  28th October 2022 06:00 PM   |   Published :   |  28th October 2022 06:00 PM
Octa

Octa

DJ Aaryan is all set to create a mysterious vibe at Octa to celebrate halloween. A staple in the Indian dance music scene, Aaryan's eclectic flavours of electronic jams are the essence of his catalyst of energy gathering. To top it, the diner has a range of delicacies on offer that includes a range of starters, main course and desserts, available in both veg and non-veg options.

Where: Octa, Park Street

When: Sunday, October 30, 8 pm onwards

TAGS
Octa Party Halloween party DJ Aaryaan

Comments