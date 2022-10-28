Enjoy a Gumnaam Night with DJ Akash Rohira at Tipsy Tiger
Along with the celebrity DJ performing, you can have their delicious Halloween Devil Burgers which are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
This hot and happening nightclub in Salt Lake, Sector V will have an eclectic vibe at the Pre Halloween Party with Dj Akash Rohira on Sunday, October 30. Along with the celebrity DJ performing, you can have their delicious Halloween Devil Burgers which are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Don’t forget to pair this with your favourite drink, and make this a memorable night.
What: Gumnaam Night
When: Sunday, October 30
Where: Tipsy Tiger, The Meridian, Netguru, E2/5, GP Block, Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091
Time: 12 noon-2 am
Meal for two: Rs 1500 onwards