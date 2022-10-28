Enjoy a Gumnaam Night with DJ Akash Rohira at Tipsy Tiger

This hot and happening nightclub in Salt Lake, Sector V will have an eclectic vibe at the Pre Halloween Party with Dj Akash Rohira on Sunday, October 30. Along with the celebrity DJ performing, you can have their delicious Halloween Devil Burgers which are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Don’t forget to pair this with your favourite drink, and make this a memorable night.

What: Gumnaam Night

When: Sunday, October 30

Where: Tipsy Tiger, The Meridian, Netguru, E2/5, GP Block, Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091

Time: 12 noon-2 am

Meal for two: Rs 1500 onwards