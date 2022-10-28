Ismat Chughtai's writings to be enacted at Padatik Little Theatre
The show will unfold through performance, dramatized readings, percussions and live singing
Raima Ganguly Published : 28th October 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 28th October 2022 12:00 AM
A selection of Ismat Chughtai’s writings and short stories like Kunwari and Ek to name a few, have been adapted by the renowned Padatik Little Theatre. A show has been organised at their auditorium which will unfold through performance, dramatized readings, percussions and live singing.
What: Kunwari, Ek and Other Stories by Ismat Chughtai
Where: Padatik Little Theatre
When: October 29 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow