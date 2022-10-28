Ismat Chughtai's writings to be enacted at Padatik Little Theatre

A selection of Ismat Chughtai’s writings and short stories like Kunwari and Ek to name a few, have been adapted by the renowned Padatik Little Theatre. A show has been organised at their auditorium which will unfold through performance, dramatized readings, percussions and live singing.

What: Kunwari, Ek and Other Stories by Ismat Chughtai

Where: Padatik Little Theatre

When: October 29 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow