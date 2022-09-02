This festive season deck your home temple with Kalpana Sonthalia's label Adorning God

Who doesn't love adorning their gods at home with the best of jewels and cloths? If you consider your home temples as one of the most sacred places and keeping it prim and proper is always on your priority list, head out to Shilpam Extravaganza at Jyotirmai Seva Mandir coming week to witness a range of premium adornments for gods and goddesses by Kalpana Sonthalia's label Adorning God.

What: Shilpam Extravaganza

Where: Jyotirmai Seva Mandir

When: September 6- 7