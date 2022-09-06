British Council celebrates the role of audiobooks on National Read a Book Day

On the occasion of National Read a Book Day, British Council Digital Library has come up with five new audiobooks so as to promote the new age concept of listening as a part of reading in modern times. The aim is to bridge the gap of being away from the habit of reading and absorbing content with the help of audiobooks. The collection of audiobooks range from classics to new books, fiction to nonfiction across varied genres that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. For the lovers of a suspense filled thriller, there’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie, for die-hard romantics there’s Love After Love by Ingrid Persaud, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey for the ones who can’t do without thinking, dystopian sci-fi Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury for the nerdy people on go, and The Cat with Seven Names by Tony Johnston if you wish to bring out the child in you.

What: It's National Read a Book Day! Are you listening to your books?

Where: britishcouncil.in

When: September 6