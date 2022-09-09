Celebrate the Peking Duck Festival at The Westin Kolkata
The innovative culinary team of pan oriental outlet Nori has mindfully curated an elaborate spread
Raima Ganguly Published : 09th September 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 09th September 2022 12:00 AM
Peking Duck is one of the most famous dishes in Beijing or Mandarin Cuisine. The innovative culinary team of pan oriental outlet Nori of The Westin Kolkata has mindfully curated an elaborate spread of sumptuous Peking Duck specialties.
What: Peking Duck Festival
Where: Nori, The Westin Kolkata
When: September9- 14 (7pm onwards)