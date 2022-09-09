Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate the Peking Duck Festival at The Westin Kolkata

The innovative culinary team of pan oriental outlet Nori has mindfully curated an elaborate spread

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  09th September 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  09th September 2022 12:00 AM
Peking Duck

Peking Duck is one of the most famous dishes in Beijing or Mandarin Cuisine. The innovative culinary team of pan oriental outlet Nori of The Westin Kolkata has mindfully curated an elaborate spread of sumptuous Peking Duck specialties.

What: Peking Duck Festival

Where: Nori, The Westin Kolkata

When: September9- 14 (7pm onwards)

