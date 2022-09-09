Jhore Jole Jongole celebrates the season of Hilsa

Jhore Jole Jongole Eco Resort is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable and luxurious havens at The Sunderbans. If you are planning a weekend getaway to the mangroves, you have another reason to put up at the resort as they are celebrating the season of Hilsa while it lasts. Fill your tummies with a sumptuous Bengali meal featuring the star of all fishes.

What: Hilsa festival

Where: Jhore Jole Jongole, Jharkhali, The Sundarbans

When: Up till September 17

Contact: Instagram- @jhorejolejongole