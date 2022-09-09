Jhore Jole Jongole celebrates the season of Hilsa
If you are planning a weekend getaway to the mangroves, Jhore Jole Jongole is where you should be
Jhore Jole Jongole Eco Resort is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable and luxurious havens at The Sunderbans. If you are planning a weekend getaway to the mangroves, you have another reason to put up at the resort as they are celebrating the season of Hilsa while it lasts. Fill your tummies with a sumptuous Bengali meal featuring the star of all fishes.
What: Hilsa festival
Where: Jhore Jole Jongole, Jharkhali, The Sundarbans
When: Up till September 17
Contact: Instagram- @jhorejolejongole