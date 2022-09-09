Kalpana Sonthalia to exhibit her label Adorning God

Kalpana Sonthalia's divine adornment label Adorning God is back with yet another exhibition at Indira Agarwal and Anjali Khemka's pre-holiday festive edit due to be held at Flat 3D, Anant Apartment, 17/1E Alipore Road. The two-day saga will be home to a range of artisanal clothing, jewellery, and accessories. Deck up your home temple to start prepping for the festivities ahead.

What: Adorning God at Indira Agarwal and Anjali Khemka's pre-holiday festive edit

Where: Flat 3D, Anant Apartment, 17/1E Alipore Road

When: Up till September 10 (11 am onwards)