Kalpana Sonthalia to exhibit her label Adorning God
The exhibition will be held at Indira Agarwal and Anjali Khemka's pre-holiday festive edit
| Published : | 09th September 2022 12:00 AM
Kalpana Sonthalia's divine adornment label Adorning God is back with yet another exhibition at Indira Agarwal and Anjali Khemka's pre-holiday festive edit due to be held at Flat 3D, Anant Apartment, 17/1E Alipore Road. The two-day saga will be home to a range of artisanal clothing, jewellery, and accessories. Deck up your home temple to start prepping for the festivities ahead.
What: Adorning God at Indira Agarwal and Anjali Khemka's pre-holiday festive edit
Where: Flat 3D, Anant Apartment, 17/1E Alipore Road
When: Up till September 10 (11 am onwards)